Takeout pulled pork dinners will be sold from 4 to 6 p.m. June 9 at Clyde United Methodist Church, 84 Sodus St. Each dinner will come with pulled pork on a bun, coleslaw, applesauce and a cupcake. Tickets cost $10, and can be ordered in advance by calling 315-923-2224 or 315-923-3491. Reserved dinners will be held until 5:30 p.m. Only 100 tickets will be sold.