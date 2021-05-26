CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jennifer Hill

A fun activity for your statistics class: One group of students comes up with a stochastic model for a decision process and simulates fake data from this model; another group of students takes this simulated dataset and tries to learn about the underlying process.

By Andrew
Columbia University
 2021-05-26

I’m (re-)developing a course about discrete choice analysis, and I would like to build on data examples you use in your book with Jennifer Hill. In particular, I would like to include lessons about the conditional logistic regression model, aka McFadden’s multinomial logit. I was hoping students could extend the Bangladesh well-switching example used in your logistic regression chapter to the conditional logit case.

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

Different models: OSU students and their class schedules during the pandemic

With classes being held in-person and some classes having an online option for attendance, some students are feeling confident about their performance in classes this semester. Switching to online classes during the spring semester of 2020, due to COVID-19, was a difficult change for some students. “It’s definitely easier than...
COLLEGES
Columbia University

As Seung-Whan Choi explains: Just about any dataset worth analyzing is worth reanalyzing. (The story of when I was “canceled” by Perspectives on Politics. OK, not really.)

The book is by Seung-Whan Choi and my review is here. I’ll repost it in a moment, but first I’ll share the strange story of how this review came to be and why it was never published. Back in 2017 I received an email from the journal Perspectives on Politics...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Almost half of Black employees have left job due to lack of diversity, research suggests

Four in ten (42 per cent) Black employees have resigned from their job citing a lack of workplace diversity and inclusion compared with just 26 per cent white staff members, new research has suggested.The report by Savanta’s Diversity & Inclusion team also found that that three in ten Black employees feel discriminated against by their employer (28 per cent compared with 25 per cent white employees).The proportion of employed adults who feel discriminated against at work rises to a third of Asian employees (32 per cent).Black Lives Matter protests swept across the world, including Britain, in the wake of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statistics#Stochastic#The Simulation#Bangladesh
RiverBender.com

Led By One Student-Leader, Classmates, Touch Family With Display Of Respect In Funeral Procession

EAST ALTON - Blake Sorgea, a Lewis and Clark Junior High School student in Wood River touched a family so much on Thursday during a funeral procession with his actions that the family called both the junior high office as well as the district office. Lewis and Clark Junior High administration said in a statement on Facebook: "Yesterday during the fifth period, a funeral procession went down the street by our playground. Some of our students were outside at the time for PE with their teacher, Mr Continue Reading
Columbia University

What’s a good supply demand model to study visualization equilibria in rideshare/taxi routing?

This is Jessica. Previously I posted about interface-induced equilibria in strategic settings, which I find interesting in light of the potential for behavioral induced feedback loops when presenting people with model predictions (e.g., performative prediction), and the fact that there’s not a lot of research on the effects of interfaces (such as visualizations) in strategic settings. Related to this, in some recent work, Paula Kayongo, Glenn Sun, Jason Hartline and I ran an initial experiment looking into what we call ‘visualization equilibrium’, where we took a simple congestion game and had participants choose between two locations, A and B, where their earnings from each choice they made was governed by a payoff function that accounted for how many other participants also chose that location. In most trials they also saw a visualization which they could use as a prediction of what might happen, e.g., a bar chart labeled as showing how many people had chosen each location in a prior iteration of the game with the same number of people. In one set of conditions, we told the participants that only they had access to this visualization, but in another ‘public visualization’ set, they were told that the visualization was available to everyone else they were playing against.
University of Cincinnati News Record

‘It's the best decision I've ever made’: UC students find family through acapella group

Founded in 2014, Vocaholics is a gender-inclusive, competitive pop acapella group at the University of Cincinnati (UC). Since then, they have had various members come and go due to graduation, but their value for a family-oriented atmosphere continues to permeate throughout each year of competing. Ruby Cimmarusti, a fourth-year marketing...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hill
towardsdatascience.com

Using Gaussian Process Regression as a Generative Model, with Python

Nowadays, we can safely say that generative models are the hot shots of Artificial Intelligence. People that work with data may know the technical details, while for non-technical people the idea of being able to generate new stuff out of an existing dataset basically sounds like science-fiction. For this reason, when the non-technical crowd meets stuff like Deep-Fake it explodes pretty fast.
Columbia University

This is a wonderful graph, because it clearly reveals that . . .

. . there’s something really wrong with the analysis that was used to make it. a paper about polling aggregation in New Zealand and came across this graphic, showing estimated Labour vote share conditional on polls observed intermittently:. I [Morris] do not understand these confidence intervals. Why do they...
NEW ZEALAND
myrgv.com

TSTC Surgical Technology student applies gaming experience to laparoscopic simulator

It is fascinating to consider that a video gamer’s hand-eye coordination and response time could easily translate to the realm of a LapSim ST, a laparoscopic simulator used by students for lab purposes in the Surgical Technology program at Texas State Technical College. That is exactly the case for Celestino...
Columbia University

Fall 2021 Internship Opportunity with the Center for Climate Systems Research

The Earth Institute is reposting a Fall 2021 opportunity for full-time Columbia Graduate Students. This particular project will provide interns with hands-on workplace experience, allowing them to grow professionally while the Earth Institute centers benefit from their meaningful contributions. The intern will be expected to begin in Mid-November and work...
Newswise

RUDN University Mathematicians Create a Model for an Inter-Banking Processing Center

RUDN University mathematicians have proposed a model for a service system in which one server processes multiple request streams. Unlike analogues, new model forbids to interrupt the operating of the request, even if the time allocated for the stream, in which it arrives, has expired. The results can be used, for example, in banking. The study is published in Mathematics.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

From calibration to parameter learning: Harnessing the scaling effects of big data in geoscientific modeling

The behaviors and skills of models in many geosciences (e.g., hydrology and ecosystem sciences) strongly depend on spatially-varying parameters that need calibration. A well-calibrated model can reasonably propagate information from observations to unobserved variables via model physics, but traditional calibration is highly inefficient and results in non-unique solutions. Here we propose a novel differentiable parameter learning (dPL) framework that efficiently learns a global mapping between inputs (and optionally responses) and parameters. Crucially, dPL exhibits beneficial scaling curves not previously demonstrated to geoscientists: as training data increases, dPL achieves better performance, more physical coherence, and better generalizability (across space and uncalibrated variables), all with orders-of-magnitude lower computational cost. We demonstrate examples that learned from soil moisture and streamflow, where dPL drastically outperformed existing evolutionary and regionalization methods, or required only ~12.5% of the training data to achieve similar performance. The generic scheme promotes the integration of deep learning and process-based models, without mandating reimplementation.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy