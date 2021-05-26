A fun activity for your statistics class: One group of students comes up with a stochastic model for a decision process and simulates fake data from this model; another group of students takes this simulated dataset and tries to learn about the underlying process.

This is Jessica. Previously I posted about interface-induced equilibria in strategic settings, which I find interesting in light of the potential for behavioral induced feedback loops when presenting people with model predictions (e.g., performative prediction), and the fact that there’s not a lot of research on the effects of interfaces (such as visualizations) in strategic settings. Related to this, in some recent work, Paula Kayongo, Glenn Sun, Jason Hartline and I ran an initial experiment looking into what we call ‘visualization equilibrium’, where we took a simple congestion game and had participants choose between two locations, A and B, where their earnings from each choice they made was governed by a payoff function that accounted for how many other participants also chose that location. In most trials they also saw a visualization which they could use as a prediction of what might happen, e.g., a bar chart labeled as showing how many people had chosen each location in a prior iteration of the game with the same number of people. In one set of conditions, we told the participants that only they had access to this visualization, but in another ‘public visualization’ set, they were told that the visualization was available to everyone else they were playing against.

