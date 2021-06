Thinking of taking a page from corporate America’s playbook and relocating to Texas? Wondering what life might be like in the Lone Star State? On the one hand, you’ve got the great food and live music scenes of Austin. On the other, you run the risk of running into “gelatinous tubeworm” Ted Cruz, abortions are now banned as early as six weeks, voter suppression is rampant, and, thanks to a bill about to be signed into law, there are basically no restrictions on guns whatsoever.