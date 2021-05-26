I tried a pre-made meal delivery service that caters to fitness buffs

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Though I appreciate a good meal kit subscription to help me whip up dinner for two on busy days, I still find myself in situations where I simply don’t have the energy to turn on the stove. To find an answer to my cooking woes, I turned to pre-made meals. And as a person who tries to be more conscious about my diet—especially since becoming a Peloton owner—I became curious about Factor, a subscription-based meal delivery service that caters to fitness enthusiasts.