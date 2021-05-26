Cancel
Houston, TX

Houston Man Guilty of Laundering Drug Proceeds

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 14 days ago

BEAUMONT, Texas – A Houston man has pleaded guilty to federal violations related to drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei today. Roberto Fuentes, 42, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to launder money today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Zack Hawthorn. “Money laundering is...

orangeleader.com
