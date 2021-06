Apex Legends, the massively successful battle royale from Respawn Entertainment, might be adapted into a show on Netflix. To be honest, Apex Legends would be ideally suited to an adaptation because the story is presented in cinematic shorts that precede each new season. These "Stories from the Outlands" introduce the new Legends and build up the world within which the illustrious Apex Games takes place. The most recent one explained the backstory of Season 9's character, Valkyrie, and saw her hold her own against the villainous Blisk. Easily, the most exciting one in my opinion was the interview with James "The Forge" McCormick, sponsored by none other than Hammond Robotics.