Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Abortion Laws Across The Mountain West Reflect Growing Polarization

By KUNC
aspenpublicradio.org
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming U.S. Supreme Court case could result in some states in the Mountain West moving to severely limit or even ban abortions. The high court will examine a disputed Mississippi law that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, challenging a precedent that goes back to Roe v. Wade. That 1973 Supreme Court case protects a woman’s right to an abortion.

www.aspenpublicradio.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
Nevada State
State
Idaho State
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Laws#Legislature#The University Of Denver#The Guttmacher Institute#The U S Supreme Court#Wyoming Public Media#Boise State Public Radio#Kunr#Kunc#Kunm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

‘It’s a cultural battle’: Montana’s changing abortion laws

There are few issues in American politics that generate more passionate disagreement than abortion. States have become the battleground for many national policy fights, such as the one over abortion access. With full control of state government for the first time in decades, Montana’s Republican legislators have joined a nationwide wave of states that introduced […] The post ‘It’s a cultural battle’: Montana’s changing abortion laws appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Iowa StateWRAL

Judge blocks Iowa abortion law requiring 24-hour waiting period

CNN — An Iowa law requiring women to wait 24 hours before getting an abortion was permanently blocked by a district judge on Monday. District Judge Mitchell E. Turner ruled the law was unconstitutional because it violated a 2018 decision by the Iowa Supreme Court that protects abortion rights. The law is also unconstitutional, Turner ruled, because the state legislature violated the Iowa Constitution's "single-subject rule" when it included the measure with another unrelated bill. Turner also canceled a trial for the case that was set to take place in January 2022.
Arizona Stateyourvalley.net

Arizona’s response to changes in abortion law

Organizations across Arizona are increasing their efforts to help women in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision May 17 to hear a case that has the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade, and the passing of a new bill to further restrict abortion in the state. The Supreme Court...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

New Jersey governor tweaks Cruz on Cancun over moving truck quip

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) on Wednesday over the senators infamous trip to Cancun in February. Cruz tweeted on Tuesday that his wife, Heidi, spotted a Budget moving truck pulling a car that had New Jersey license plates, presumably relocating to the Lone Star state.
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Second Amendment activist 'disappointed and upset' after gun control group dupes him into speaking at fake graduation

John Lott, a pro-Second Amendment activist, lashed out after being duped into speaking at a fake high school graduation in a ploy by a little-known gun control group. On Wednesday, Change the Ref, an organization aiming to raise awareness about mass shootings, released a video titled "The Lost Class," which showed Lott speaking to a chorus of empty chairs on June 4, an event he thought was a rehearsal for a prominent institution's graduation commencement. The footage featured clips of Lott talking about gun background checks as the group panned over the empty chairs and insisted thousands of high school students die from firearm violence annually, a number Change the Ref says would be improved by more laws regulating gun sales.
Women's Healthtennesseestar.com

Abortion Clinic Dodges Ohio Law, Suggests Mothers Hide They’re Aborting Unborn Baby Because of Down Syndrome

An abortion clinic is dodging Ohio law by suggesting that pregnant mothers hide that they want to abort their unborn baby because of a Down Syndrome diagnosis. Preterm Cleveland’s website offers a pop up message telling patients that “it is legal in Ohio to get an abortion for any reason,” but warning that “under a new Ohio law, we cannot provide an abortion if we know that the reason is in whole or in part because of a fetal Down syndrome diagnosis.”
Congress & Courtsdistincttoday.net

Supreme Court Rules for Student in First Amendment Case

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that a Pennsylvania school district had violated the First Amendment by punishing a student for a vulgar social-media message sent away from school grounds. The vote was 8 to 1, with Justice Clarence Thomas dissenting. The case concerned Brandi Levy, a Pennsylvania...
Iowa StatePosted by
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Confident Iowa Supreme Court Will Uphold Abortion Waiting Period

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says she’s “confident” the new majority on Iowa’s Supreme Court will overturn a 2018 ruling that upheld abortion rights. The court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion violated the due process and equal protection clauses of Iowa’s constitution, but in the three and a half years since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four of the court’s seven members. She is appealing this week’s district court decision that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional. Reynold said today (Wednesday), ” I absolutely don’t agree with that decision and that’s what the process is for and so we will be appealing that decision.” Reynolds added, “we’re pretty confident that we can get the outcome that we’re looking for.” Some Republicans are hoping the legal dispute over a 24-hour waiting period for abortions in Iowa could be appealed all the way to the U-S Supreme Court and be the means by which Roe v Wade is overturned.
Congress & Courtssteelerslounge.com

US Supreme Court hands victory to cheerleader in free speech case

But Levy's speech did not fit, he wrote. In an 8 to 1 decision, the court ruled in favor of the cheerleader, with Justice Stephen Breyer writing the majority opinion and Justice Clarence Thomas writing the lone dissent. "While public schools may have a special interest in regulating some off-campus...
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Sunny Hostin says black Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from 'white supremacy'

The View’s Sunny Hostin said African Americans are buying guns to protect themselves from “white supremacy.”. “If you listen to the FBI’s statistics, we had FBI Director [Christopher] Wray testify that the greatest threat in the United States is white supremacy, and who are the victims of white supremacy? Generally, they are African Americans, and so I really believe that that is why you are seeing African Americans now buying guns and arming themselves and protecting themselves,” the former federal prosecutor said Wednesday. “The Second Amendment is for everyone.”
California, MOabc17news.com

Ruling shows Supreme Court still has political divisions

The US Supreme Court said Wednesday that California cannot allow unions to enter the private property of agricultural businesses to address workers unless the businesses are compensated for the visit, in a case that could have broad property rights implications. The ruling will imperil not only union organizers in California...