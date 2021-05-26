Lucid's luxury EV will play directional warning sounds with Dolby Atmos

If part of your summer to-do list includes upgrading the audio in your living room, Vizio has a few new options that fit a variety of needs. The company's rotating Elevate soundbar still sits atop the audio lineup, packed with 18 total speakers along with two satellites, a wireless 8-inch subwoofer and Chromecast built-in. The main attraction here are the channels in the main soundbar that face forward for stereo or 5.1, but rotate upward for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X to give the sound more height. Of course, the Elevate is $1,000 (though we've seen it on sale a few times), so you'll have to invest significantly to impress your friends there.