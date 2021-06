After having a ton of information and videos already leaked this week, Ubisoft finally put an official release date on Far Cry 6. It's true, after a couple of different sources released video content about the game ahead of their Ubisoft Connect event happening in a few weeks, it appears the company just decided to bite the bullet and revealed that the game will be coming on October 7th, 2021. Along with the date they released a pair of videos, showing off an extended look at the game and the formal character introduction of Danny Rojas. You can read all the details from the company below along with the videos and new screenshots!