One of the hardest things to master in 40K is how to constantly focus on winning. Here are some tips to keep your head in the game. A few weeks ago I got to play the Alamo 40k GT and did a bonehead thing in a game where I wasn’t playing for the win in the end – I was playing for a tie due to not remembering the mission. I say this as we see more and more events I hope to get into better mental shape with all the overlapping rules, missions, and game nonsense. With that – let’s make sure we remember some things.