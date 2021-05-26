CMT Music Awards: Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett to perform

Kelsea Ballerini will perform at the CMT Music Awards in June. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- The 2021 CMT Music Awards will feature performances by Kelsea Ballerini, Kane Brown and Thomas Rhett.

CMT announced a second round of performers for the annual awards show Wednesday.

Ballerini will perform with LANY's Paul Klein, while Brown will take the stage with Chris Young.

Breland and Mickey Guyton, Lady A, Carly Pearce and Gabby Barrett, Lauren Alaina and Jon Pardi, NEEDTOBREATHE and Carrie Underwood, and Luke Bryan will also perform.

CMT previously announced that Guyton and Gladys Knight, Brothers Osbourne and Dierks Bentley, Chris Stapleton and Luke Combs, Maren Morris and JP Saxe, and Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram and Jon Randall will perform.

Brown and Ballerini will co-host the awards show, which airs June 9 at 8 p.m. EDT on CMT.

"I'm so excited to be hosting the 2021 CMT Music Awards with Kane!" Ballerini said in a previous statement. "The CMT Awards are so special because they are truly fan voted. Following a year plus where we have not been able to be with the fans and share music together, will make this night even more special."

Morris and Lambert lead the 2021 nominees with four nominations each, followed by Ballerini, Brown, Little Big Town and Guyton with three. There are 13 first-time nominees, including Guyton, Dylan Scott, Hardy, Noah Cyrus and Ryan Hurd.