‘Evil Dead’ Sequel ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Coming to HBO Max With Sam Raimi, Bruce Campbell Executive Producing

By Rebecca Rubin
Variety
Variety
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Evil Dead,” the supernatural horror trilogy created by Sam Raimi, is rising from the ashes. A new installment, titled “Evil Dead Rise,” is in the works at New Line Cinema. Unlike its predecessors, “Evil Dead Rise” won’t play in theaters. It will be released on HBO Max in the U.S.,...

