He's not only served us hundreds of fierce looks, but he's also snagged eight Emmy Awards, created the Drag Race franchise and made history as the first drag queen to grace the cover of Vanity Fair. Naturally, we're talking about the one and only drag icon, RuPaul—a household name who paved the way for countless people in the drag community. And now, with RuPaul's Drag Race in its fourteenth season, several successful spin-offs and multiple international versions, including RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under, we imagine that the model and TV personality is raking in sizable checks on a regular basis. But what is RuPaul's net worth? Read on for more details.