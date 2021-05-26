Travel Troubleshooter: Can Booking.com keep my rental deposit?

After Overseas Adventure Travel cancels Sandy Hain’s Morocco tour, it offers a credit. He wants a refund. Is the company required to return his money?. Q: I’d like some advice for obtaining a refund for a trip to Morocco my wife and I booked with Overseas Adventure Travel (OAT). We originally scheduled for April of 2020. OAT canceled the trip in March 2020. At that time, OAT offered either a full refund or incentives to rebook the trip or opt for other future trips. We had until May 1 to decide.