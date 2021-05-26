U.S. bishops condemn ‘deeply troubling’ rise in anti-Semitism
Leading U.S. bishops on Wednesday decried a rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the United States, and called for prayers. “The recent rise in antisemitic attacks across the nation is deeply troubling,” Archbishop Jose Gomez of Los Angeles and Bishop David Talley of Memphis stated on Wednesday. Archbishop Gomez is the president of the U.S. bishops’ conference (USCCB), and Bishop Talley is the chair of the USCCB ecumenical and interreligious affairs committee.www.catholicnewsagency.com