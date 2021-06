NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The popular local band Dave & Rae and a Tom Petty tribute band will kick off two concert series that begin in June at Noblesville parks. The 2021 Concert at the Commons shows will be on Saturday nights from 7-10 p.m. June 18-Sept. 18 at Federal Hill Commons, 175 Logan St. The First Merchants Pavilion lawn can hold 4,000 people. Concert-goers are encouraged to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines.