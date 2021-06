The official couple? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go to the gym together. Jennifer Lopez It continues to be a ‘popular title’, which should not surprise us anymore, as details of the actor’s reconciliation have come to light Ben Affleck 17 years after they split (no official confirmation yet) There are pictures, We do not lie), his name is in the news day and day out. However, this week has nothing to do with this love story (we have been hooked for several weeks (‘Pennifer’ we can not help it forever)) but with another, another former involvement of the singer in this: Mark Anthony.