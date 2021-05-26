Cancel
Escalon, CA

Sunday Of Service Work Done By Escalon Lions

Most people are aware of the various events and activities that the Escalon Lions produce. The Corned Beef Dinner, sponsoring the beer booth at Park Fete, and more recently, during the pandemic a ‘drive through’ Tri Tip Dinner. All fundraising projects help raise money to pay for scholarships, the sign at the Main Street Park, pitchers’ mounds at Hogan-Ennis Park, co-sponsoring the electronic sign at Highway 120 and McHenry. ‘pooper scoop bag stations’ at various locations in Escalon, and picnic tables in the Main Street Park, just to name a few.

