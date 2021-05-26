Opinion: Stamford RTC chair welcomes Valentine to mayor's race with enthusiasm

Re: “No incumbent in Seattle mayoral race, but candidates still running against City Hall”:. Like many other voters, I’m merely seeking competence in our next mayor and city council, pragmatic individuals with the ability to solve our city’s growing problems. I am looking for individuals who will enforce our laws, which would be a refreshing change. I am looking for individuals who can manage city workers effectively so they will do the jobs we pay them to do. I am looking for doers with political courage, not politically correct ideologues who spout platitudes and make empty promises (“free transit for everyone”) but stand in the way of pragmatic solutions. Regrettably. I’m not seeing this in the current crop of candidates. It is profoundly discouraging to see this in the city I love so much.