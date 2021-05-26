Obituary: Anna Louise McGonigal

JOHN HOWARD WOLLEY (Deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against oran interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 65 Milestone Road, Carterton, Oxfordshire, OX18 3RL, who died on 06/03/2021, are required to send written particulars ttierwf tottie undersigned on or before 11/08/2021, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.