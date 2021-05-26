Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Obituary: Anna Louise McGonigal

By Adams County News Sources
Posted by 
Gettysburg Connection
Gettysburg Connection
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For the complete obituary, please click here. We'd value your comment on this post. Please leave one below or send us a note. Comments without a first and last name will not be approved.

gettysburgconnection.org
Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg Connection

Gettysburg, PA
702
Followers
1K+
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

Gettysburg Connection brings Adams County residents together to share news, activities, ideas, and interests. We publish local journalism that promotes civic engagement and community trust. We cover local governmental, educational, arts, sports, and community events. Gettysburg Connection includes a complete calendar of events for the Gettysburg area including Adams County. Gettysburg Connection is independently operated and not associated with any other media organization.

 https://gettysburgconnection.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Obituariesedglentoday.com

Patricia "Pat" Louise Schiber

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, Patricia "Pat" Louise Schiber joined the love of her life, James Schiber, in heaven. After more than 30 years apart they are now reunited. They were married on November 8, 1957 and together they raised four boys and welcomed 12 grand children and four great-grandchildren.
Obituarieswitneygazette.co.uk

JOHN HOWARD WOLLEY (Deceased)

JOHN HOWARD WOLLEY (Deceased) Pursuant to the Trustee Act 1925 any persons having a claim against oran interest in the Estate of the above named, late of 65 Milestone Road, Carterton, Oxfordshire, OX18 3RL, who died on 06/03/2021, are required to send written particulars ttierwf tottie undersigned on or before 11/08/2021, after which date the Estate will be distributed having regard only to the claims and interests of which they have had notice.
RelationshipsMarshall County Tribune-Courier

Charlie and Betty Baker

Less than 10 years after losing their first loves, Nancy and Carl, Charles A. Baker and Betty Reynolds Ham, lovingly known as Nana and Papaw, were united in marriage in May of 1981. Unlike the traditional “two becoming one”, two families became one. Their union merged two families each of them had started years before.
ObituariesPublishers Lunch Deluxe

Obituaries

James Hornfischer, 55, Austin-based literary agent and president of Hornfischer Literary Management, died on June 2. Each Publishers Lunch Deluxe subscription includes full access to our searchable multi-year archive of industry news, a nightly email reporting 10 to 50 deal transactions, and our database of industry contacts, scripts, and posting privileges.
RelationshipsPosted by
RiverBender.com

Patricia "Pat" Louise Schiber

On Sunday, May 30, 2021, Patricia "Pat" Louise Schiber joined the love of her life, James Schiber, in heaven. After more than 30 years apart they are now reunited. They were married on November Continue Reading