The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the 1700 block of Anderson Road Sunday night. At 10:04 pm, a call was received concerning a victim that had been shot. Deputies responded and located a juvenile victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. According to the GCSO, the victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and the injury(s) is believed to be non-life-threatening. No suspects are in custody. Deputies have information that the suspect(s) were in a white vehicle.