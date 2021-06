I have a funny feeling,the circus is just getting started !!!. People used to pay top dollar to see boring a*s Floyd f*ghts for years. Now they are more than willing to throw away $50 to see wack a*s Floyd exhibitions. I gotta respect Floyd because of how good of a boxer he was. Dude was defensive genius but as many f*ghts of his that I've seen, I don't have too many memorable moments I remember from them. Outside of the Hatton f*ght I can't remember leaving a Floyd f*ght being hyped, like I did after Tyson or Roy Jones Jr or even Manny Paq f*ghts. Floyd was like the Greg Maddux of boxing, except everyone wanted to see that sh*t for some reason. I still to this day don't get his draw. I get the Money May personality but the actual product is wack to non-boxing purists.