WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Player Wins $100,000 In Burlington

Cork N Bottle, 529 High St. in Mount Holly Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is a lucky lottery winner in South Jersey in the latest drawing for Jersey Cash 5.

One player in Burlington County matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot fromTuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 02, 14, 20, 32, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The winning ticket from Tuesday, May 25 was sold at Cork N Bottle, 529 High St. in Mount Holly.

The store will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.