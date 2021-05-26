Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Burlington County, NJ

WINNER: Jersey Cash 5 Player Wins $100,000 In Burlington

By Jon Craig
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fzdxu_0aCAGSjr00
Cork N Bottle, 529 High St. in Mount Holly Photo Credit: Google Maps

There is a lucky lottery winner in South Jersey in the latest drawing for Jersey Cash 5.

One player in Burlington County matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot fromTuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers were: 02, 14, 20, 32, and 45 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The winning ticket from Tuesday, May 25 was sold at Cork N Bottle, 529 High St. in Mount Holly.

The store will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
105K+
Followers
20K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Mount Holly, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Jersey#Jersey Cash 5#Xtra#Cork N Bottle#Drawing#Selling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Lottery
Related
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots On The Jersey Shore

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots on the Jersey Shore. The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots In Lehigh Valley

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in the Lehigh Valley area. The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
RestaurantsPosted by
Daily Voice

Here's The Scoop: Best Ice Cream Spots In Greater Philly

This week's gonna be a hot one. What better way to keep cool than with ice cream?. Here are some of the most popular ice cream spots in the Greater Philadelphia area. The sampling of spots below were top-rated on several user-generated review sites, featured in local publications and recommended by Daily Voice readers.
Bergen County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

14 Arrested In ICE Protest At Bergen County Jail

Fourteen protestors were arrested – one of whom was charged with assaulting an officer – during another anti-ICE demonstration at the Bergen County Jail. Those arrested were part of a group that held an overnight vigil across from the jail aimed at stopping the deportation of Marvin Jerezano Peña. Peña...
Atlantic City, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

At least 1 Person Shot In Atlantic City

At least one person was injured in a shooting in Atlantic City, authorities said. A multiple shooting was reported about 11 p.m. Monday at 700 Virginia Avenue, reports said. An initial unconfirmed report said that as many as three people had been shot. Firefighter and Medevac helicopter units responded. The...
Paramus, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Panicked Patrons Flee Following Fight, Bogus 'Shots Fired' Report At Paramus Carnival

UPDATE: An anxious carnival-goer triggered what became a false report of shots fired at a police-sponsored anti-drug event in Paramus over the weekend. Two men -- one of them an off-duty police officer -- got into an argument around 7 p.m. Saturday at the L.E.A.D. carnival on the grounds of the Westfield Garden State Plaza off Route 17, a source with direct knowledge of the incident told Daily Voice.
Monroe, NYPosted by
Daily Voice

Alert Issued For Missing Hudson Valley Teen

An alert has been issued by the New York State Missing Persons Clearing House as they seek the public’s assistance in locating a missing Orange County teenager who has not been seen since March. New York State Police in Monroe are attempting to track down Harriman resident Jessica Zagrobelny, who...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

Authorities ID Victim In Fiery Crash On Route 663 In Bucks County

Authorities have identified the victim in a fiery crash on Route 663 in Bucks County Sunday night, according to a recent news report. Makalya Smith, 17, of Quakertown, was driving her car when it crossed over the center island and collided with an approaching pickup truck on Route 663 in Milford Township around 10 p.m, WFMZ reports citing the Bucks County Coroner's office.