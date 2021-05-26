Cancel
Detroit, MI

DIA wraps Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with special events

The Oakland Press
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Detroit Institute of Arts finishes its celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month with two special virtual events. "Ān - an Artstronomic Program of Contemporary Dance and Cooking" with Isaac Lim mixes disciplines at 7 p.m. Friday, May 28, while the Japanese group Sakur, the Michigan Tai Chi center and others take part in "Find It ... Every Dream" at noon on Saturday, May 29. Both are free and will stream on the DIA's YouTube channel. Visit dia.org/events/.

www.theoaklandpress.com
