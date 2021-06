This Minnesota pilot left a note in the flight deck of a plane he was flying to be stored out in California and it now serves as a reminder of the early days of the pandemic. Do you remember the early days of the pandemic back in mid-March of 2020? The entire world, including most things here in Minnesota, was just starting to shut down and while nobody knew for how long things would be shut, we all hoped it would pass in a few weeks. How wrong we were about that!