To the query “What’s your favorite baseball movie?” folks might answer with Moneyball or Bad News Bears or Field of Dreams. But all of those films are within personal memory or are streaming at this very moment, ready for viewing. What if you had been asked that question in 1920, or in 1947? That seems to me the more interesting question, so let’s stick with this season’s format of FIVES by era, while recognizing that recent films are clearly better — by any criterion — than those issued a century ago.