MMA SQUARED: Georges St. Pierre wants to box, why does Dana White have him on a short leash?

Former Interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has made a bold statement saying that if he would ever fight George St-Pierre, it would be an easy fight for him. If anyone has got a perfect nickname then it’s Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. He is known for his trash talk and bold statements that he could make about anyone. Though most of the time he goes too far sometimes he also backs his statements with amazing performances in the octagon. At this moment he has no fight lined up so it was obvious that he was going to call out other fighters and make some headlines for himself.