“Inside Out,” a new outdoor summer event series celebrating Pittsburgh’s cultural landscape, is coming to the Carnegie Museum of Art starting June 5. “Inside Out” will happen in the museum’s outdoor sculpture courtyard. Pop-up performances, DJs, arts activities, food trucks and more will be scheduled throughout the summer. Hosted in partnership with local artists, arts organizations and regional food and drink vendors, “Inside Out” programming will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.