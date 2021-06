Ah, breathing. Yes, something that we do effortlessly as humans, as does pretty much every other living creature on Earth. But did you know your wine needs to breathe too? Yeah, it can do that too, besides getting you two sheets to the wind unexpectedly. The best wine decanters allow your wine to breathe by exposing it to the air after several years in a bottle, barrel or both. This process helps to enhance the flavor of your wine. We won’t get too scientific here, but essentially, there are tannins and gases in your wine that get released as it aerates in the decanter. Cool, huh?