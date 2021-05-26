Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game Between Alabama Football and Miami Announced to be Full Capacity

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Both Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games will be hosted at full capacity this season, the games' committee announced on Wednesday morning.

Alabama football is scheduled to play against Miami on Sept. 4 inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The announcement comes as the COVID-19 vaccine continues to roll out across the United States and due to increased health and safety measures at the stadium.

“We plan to keep all current safety measures in place to provide the safest environment possible for all our fans so that everyone can enjoy the return of college football,” Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president Gary Stokan said. “We can’t wait to get back to the electric, sold-out atmosphere for our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. “We’re just excited for these teams and their fans that college football will be back to normal.”

Along with Alabama vs Miami, the second kickoff game between Louisville and Ole Miss on Sept. 6 will also be held at full capacity. Tickets for the game can be purchased through each respective school. For Alabama, tickets are currently only available for season ticket holders but will be available for the general fan base at a later date.

Here is the full released issued by the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game:

Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games Expand to Full Capacity

ATLANTA (May 26, 2021) – Both Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games set for Labor Day weekend will expand to full capacity with all seats inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium available for sale, Peach Bowl, Inc. announced today.

The first full weekend of the 2021 college football season will feature a pair of marquee Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game matchups. (2) Alabama will face (25) Miami on Saturday, Sept. 4 (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) and Louisville will face (18) Ole Miss in prime time on Monday night, Sept. 6 (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

A return to full attendance levels is possible due to increased access of the COVID-19 vaccine and the rigorous health and safety protocols already in place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

“We plan to keep all current safety measures in place to provide the safest environment possible for all our fans so that everyone can enjoy the return of college football,” said Gary Stokan, Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and president. “We can’t wait to get back to the electric, sold-out atmosphere for our Chick-fil-A Kickoff Games. “We’re just excited for these teams and their fans that college football will be back to normal.”

The announcement comes as teams, leagues and stadiums continue the trend of lifting the COVID-19 restrictions that limited fan attendance to a fraction of normal levels.

Tickets to both games can be purchased directly through the participating universities. The Alabama ticket office is currently taking requests from season ticket holders while Miami will begin that process in mid-June for their matchup on Sept. 4. Both Louisville and Ole Miss are currently selling tickets for their matchup on Sept. 6.

Fans interested in purchasing tickets to either game are encouraged to contact the ticket office of their school for more information.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl annual ticket holders will receive an offer for both games during the renewal period starting June 7. Fans that are not school season ticket holders or Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl buyers can join the waiting list by visiting http://cfapb.com/waitlist.