Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau squaring off in the next 'Match.' Which QBs will they play with?

By Tim Schmitt
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though he’s now eligible for an AARP card, there’s not much slowing down Phil Mickelson nor keeping him from reaching new heights. Case in point, Wednesday’s announcement that the 50-year-old six-time major champion will again be part of “The Match,” the fourth edition of the made-for-TV event — this one coming at the spectacular Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, which sits at an elevation of roughly 7,500 feet.

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers have wrapped up the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating one of the NBA’s worst teams. Seth Curry scored 20 points and the Sixers improved to 48-23 with a 122-97 rout of the Magic. Joel Embiid (joh-EHL’ ehm-BEED’) had 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Ben Simmons delivered 13 points and nine assists to help Philly end a two-game skid.