Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau squaring off in the next 'Match.' Which QBs will they play with?
Even though he’s now eligible for an AARP card, there’s not much slowing down Phil Mickelson nor keeping him from reaching new heights. Case in point, Wednesday’s announcement that the 50-year-old six-time major champion will again be part of “The Match,” the fourth edition of the made-for-TV event — this one coming at the spectacular Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana, which sits at an elevation of roughly 7,500 feet.www.msn.com