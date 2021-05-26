Cancel
The A-Side Live Chat: Rob Font & Cody Garbrandt’s future, Paul Felder’s legacy, Bellator 259 fallout, UFC Vegas 28 preview, more

Cover picture for the articleThis is The A-Side Live Chat. For this episode, MMA journalist Chris Rini joins José Youngs and E. Casey Leydon to react to some of the biggest stories in MMA. Some POSSIBLE topics include fallout from UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font’s masterful performance against Cody Garbrandt, Carla Esparza’s TKO over Yan Xiaonan, the recent retirement of lightweight contender Paul Felder, Cris Cyborg’s stoppage win over Leslie Smith.

UFCUSA Today

UFC Fight Night 188 poster released for Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

Rob Font’s first UFC main event is about as close as you can get to a championship fight. The 33-year-old takes on former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt in the headlining act of UFC Fight Night 188 on May 22 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. It’s a big fight with big implications for the 135-pound division.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC Vegas 27 poster drops for ‘Font vs Garbrandt’ on May 22

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt will look to win his second straight for the first time in over four years when he throws hands with No. 3-ranked contender Rob Font in the UFC Vegas 27 main event on May 22 at APEX in Las Vegas. Now they have an...
UFCufc.com

Fight By Fight Preview | UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt

The bantamweight division might be the most intriguing, competitive weight class in the UFC at the moment and Saturday’s action comes to a close with a barnburner in the 135-pound ranks as Top 5 contender Rob Font goes head-to-head with former champ Cody Garbrandt. It’s been a steady climb into...
UFCPosted by
Fightful

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt: MMA Media Picks | UFC Vegas 27

MMA media make their picks for UFC Vegas 27: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt. Media members from publications including MMA Fighting, BJ Penn, Bloody Elbow, Sun Sport, MMA on Point share their picks for Rob Font vs Cody Garbrandt at UFC Vegas 27. UFC Vegas 27 takes place at the...
UFCchatsports.com

UFC Vegas 27 medical suspensions: Rob Font faces potential six-month layoff

Rob Font is potentially looking at extended time on the sidelines. Font earned a unanimous decision victory over Cody Garbrandt in the headliner of UFC Vegas 27 and is one of seven fighters facing a potential six-month medical suspension coming out of this past Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX.
UFCoddsshark.com

Font vs Garbrandt Odds & Predictions: Top Bantamweights Collide

A pivotal fight atop the bantamweight rankings has former champion Cody Garbrandt taking on Rob Font in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs Garbrandt which will take place this Saturday at the UFC Apex Center. Looking at the Font vs Garbrandt odds, the former champ is the...
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 5/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey review UFC’s latest including Font vs. Garbrandt, discuss Cyborg’s victory at Bellator 259, developments in Sanchez/Fabia saga, more (75 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review the UFC’s latest offering headlined by Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt. They discuss Cris Cyborg’s victory at Bellator 259. They examine the latest developments in the Diego Sanchez/Josh Fabia saga. The show closes with Rick and Robert discussing the latest episode of “Dark Side of the Ring” focusing on WCW’s fateful trip to North Korea.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I won't be that guy': Why UFC's Paul Felder realized it was time to retire

LAS VEGAS – Paul Felder’s decision to walk away from MMA was a lot easier than what people might think. Felder, a long-time UFC lightweight contender, announced his retirement during Saturday’s broadcast of UFC Fight Night 188. Felder (17-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) put an end to a 10-year career in which he finished as a top-10 155 pounder. But despite being well positioned in the UFC official rankings, Felder didn’t see a path to the title at 37 years old and on a two-fight losing streak.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cody Garbrandt felt off in UFC Fight Night 188 loss: 'I was fighting myself in there, battling myself'

Cody Garbrandt says his internal battle was bigger than the one he faced against Rob Font in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event. Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) suffered a unanimous decision loss to Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in Saturday’s bantamweight main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, dropping him to 1-4 in his past five fight since he claimed the UFC title in December 2016. It seemed “No Love” couldn’t get out of first gear in the bout, as he was tactically picked apart by his opponent for the majority of 25 minutes.
UFCMMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: What’s next for Cody Garbrandt after loss at UFC Vegas 27?

Another weekend of fisticuffs has come and gone as UFC Vegas 27 descended upon UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend (Sat., May 22, 2021). Plenty of fighter were left feeling the post-fight blues, including Yan Xiaonan, who saw her dreams of a title fight go out the window thanks to Carla Esparza (highlights here). And Edmen Shahbazyan, who suffered his second straight loss after coming up short against Jack Hermansson (recap here).
UFCthemmareport.com

The MMA Report Podcast: Rob Font’s Performance at UFC Vegas 27

Jason and Daniel take a look back at what happened last weekend at UFC Vegas 27 and Bellator 259 in this edition of The MMA Report Podcast. They discuss the tremendous performance by Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 27, Cris Cyborg retaining the Bellator women’s featherweight title, Valerie Loureda suffering her first defeat, and Carla Esparza making claim to be the next title challenger in the UFC strawweight division.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Where does ex-UFC champ Cody Garbrandt go from here?

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt has taken a fairly significant tumble. After a perfect 11-0 start to his pro career that culminated in a 135-pound title win over Dominick Cruz, Garbrandt has dropped four of his past five. He lost the title to T.J. Dillashaw in his first attempted title defense, then lost to him in a rematch.
UFCchatsports.com

Petr Yan responds to Rob Font callout: ‘You couldn’t even knock Cody No Chin out’

Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan doesn’t sound like he’s entertaining a fight with Rob Font just yet. Font inserted himself into the title picture at 135 pounds with a resounding decision win over another former bantamweight champion, Cody Garbrandt, at UFC Vegas 27 this past Saturday. It was the fourth straight win for Font—a veteran who also holds wins over former World Series of Fighting champion Marlon Moraes and current Bellator champion Sergio Pettis—and in a subsequent interview with MMA Fighting, Font suggested that Yan would be an ideal next matchup for him.
UFCPosted by
MiddleEasy

Cody Garbrandt Addresses Loss to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27

Cody Garbrandt has released a statement after losing to Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. Heading into the fight, Cody was favored to win, according to most online betting sites. However, his loss taught him a valuable lesson that he’ll apply going forward in his fight career. UFC Vegas 27.
UFCTMZ.com

UFC's Rob Font's Gunning For T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen Winner, Then Title Shot

Rob Font is fresh off the biggest win of his career -- an impressive dub over Cody Garbrandt -- and now the UFC star tells TMZ Sports who he has his sights set on next. "I'm one fight behind. I really am. We have the champion [Aljamain Sterling], he's got to obviously do the rematch with Petr Yan and then you have Cory Sandhagen vs. T.J. Dillashaw that needs to happen."