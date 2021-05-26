The A-Side Live Chat: Rob Font & Cody Garbrandt’s future, Paul Felder’s legacy, Bellator 259 fallout, UFC Vegas 28 preview, more
This is The A-Side Live Chat. For this episode, MMA journalist Chris Rini joins José Youngs and E. Casey Leydon to react to some of the biggest stories in MMA. Some POSSIBLE topics include fallout from UFC Vegas 27, Rob Font’s masterful performance against Cody Garbrandt, Carla Esparza’s TKO over Yan Xiaonan, the recent retirement of lightweight contender Paul Felder, Cris Cyborg’s stoppage win over Leslie Smith.www.chatsports.com