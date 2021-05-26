The A-Side Live Chat: Rob Font & Cody Garbrandt’s future, Paul Felder’s legacy, Bellator 259 fallout, UFC Vegas 28 preview, more

Cody Garbrandt says his internal battle was bigger than the one he faced against Rob Font in the UFC Fight Night 188 main event. Garbrandt (12-4 MMA, 7-4 UFC) suffered a unanimous decision loss to Font (19-4 MMA, 9-3 UFC) in Saturday’s bantamweight main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, dropping him to 1-4 in his past five fight since he claimed the UFC title in December 2016. It seemed “No Love” couldn’t get out of first gear in the bout, as he was tactically picked apart by his opponent for the majority of 25 minutes.