Tom Brady is already jabbing Aaron Rodgers and Bryson DeChambeau ahead of 'The Match'

By Henry McKenna
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady didn’t hesitate to get the trash talk started ahead of “The Match,” a celebrity golf matchup. This year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will play with Phil Mickelson against Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and PGA pro Bryson DeChaumbeau. Last year, Brady and Mickelson lost to Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods. But it doesn’t seem like Brady is ever short on confidence. He took a jab at Rodgers. Mickelson, perhaps less skilled in the art of trash talk, also chimed in on Twitter.

