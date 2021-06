UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has leaked the planned date for his upcoming TUF coaches’ fight against rival Brian Ortega. Volkanovski and Ortega will be the coaches of The Ultimate Fighter 29, which starts airing next week on June 1. The two featherweights were originally supposed to meet at UFC 260 in March but the fight was scrapped after Volkanovski tested positive for COVID-19. Following the cancelation of the fight, the UFC decided to book them as the TUF coaches and keep the matchup intact, and we now have a potential date for the re-booked bout.