The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued Chad Calice and Holly Hand Monday in New York Southern District Court over alleged violations of federal securities laws. The suit contends that the defendants engaged in insider trading in the stock of the pharmaceutical company where Hand worked as a clinical trial project manager. The defendants have agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle the charges, according to an SEC press release. The case is 1:21-cv-05009, SEC v. Calice et al.