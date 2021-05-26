Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

Kinley’s AFM Story

Kilgore News Herald
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re facing the extraordinary challenges of AFM, know that you’re not alone. CDC is sharing stories from families affected by AFM to help others who have received an AFM diagnosis. In each story, you’ll learn about a family’s experiences, progress, and advice to others. This is Kinley’s story. Visit...

www.kilgorenewsherald.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afm#Afm#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family RelationshipsJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Overload: America's Toxic Love Story

Before starting a family, Soozie Eastman, daughter of an industrial chemical distributor, embarks on a journey to find out the levels of toxins in her body and explores if there is anything she or anyone else can do to change them. Soozie has just learned that hundreds of synthetic toxins are now found in every baby born in America and the government and chemical corporations are doing little to protect citizens and consumers. With guidance from world-renowned physicians and environmental leaders, interviews with scientists and politicians, and stories of everyday Americans, Soozie uncovers how we got to be so overloaded with chemicals and explores whether there is anything we can do to take control of our exposure. Just as she feared, extensive blood testing reveals alarming levels of chemicals such as organophosphates and PBDEs in her body, so she undertakes a rigorous detox regimen of dietary changes, exercise and informed product choices designed to manage and minimize her toxic body burden. She's determined to find out: Can we hit the reset button, or is it too late?
Healthtwincitieslive.com

Health Check in with Doctor Ryan Dick

Doctor Ryan Dick is back in the studio to chat about our progress from the pandemic and to keep in mind to take care of ourselves, wash hands often, and wear a mask if we are sick and need to go out. Doctor Dick also gives advice on how to check in with our mental and physical health moving forward.
Diseases & Treatmentssecondnaturecare.com

Edgar's Story, Lyme and IV Ozone

Please click the link to view Edgar's story on how Ozone successfully cured his Lyme Disease. There are 5 videos for the full story. Please share these videos with others to spread our message and help people recover from Lyme!. About Me in Connecticut. Dr. Isadora Guggenheim is a board-certified...
Diseases & Treatmentsnewslanes.com

Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Two indications on your face that are a sign of high blood sugar

Whether you’ve been diagnosed with diabetes, and you want to make sure you have healthy blood sugar levels, or you’re suspicious as to whether you have the condition or not, two telling signs could be on your face. Firstly, any significant weight loss seen in the face that can’t be attributed to a change of diet or lifestyle can be a red herring. The charity Diabetes UK confirmed that unexplained weight loss can be a sign of high blood sugar levels. However, it could be a sign of many serious illnesses.
Family Relationshipsmypaperonline.com

A Father’s Day Story

There was a sadness that was deeply hidden beneath Romero’s smile. It dwelt within his eyes. Although he seemed to be a happy young man, there were invisible tears rolling down his cheeks. It was the Summer of 2012, I was 58 years old. I had just begun my job as a Security Guard in my gated community in Central Florida. My Gatehouse was one of the busier gatehouses of the village.
Public HealthKilgore News Herald

The Role of CDC and Public Health Agencies in AFM Surveillance | Part I

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Siegel Rare Neuroimmune Association present a podcast about the relationship between healthcare providers, state health departments and CDC in supporting acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) surveillance. Hear from Dr. Janell Routh of CDC, Dr. Ben Greenberg of UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Emily Spence Davizon of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Together they discuss the process of how AFM cases are diagnosed, reported to public health agencies, sent to CDC, and classified.
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Mission Local

Gen’s Story: My Life During the Pandemic

These graphic memoirs are part of Report Card, a Mission Local project supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and the Wallace House, where editor and reporter Sindya Bhanoo is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow. The project utilizes illustration and audio to highlight the unseen hurdles that students in underserved communities are facing this year.
Softwarepharmacytimes.com

The Role of Prophylactic Therapy in Hemophilia A

Alexis Kuhn, PharmD, BCOP, explains the benefits, risks, and potential barriers associated with prophylactic therapy for patients with hemophilia A. Jonathan Ogurchak, PharmD, CSP: Hello, and welcome to these Directions in Pharmacy® Practice Pearls: “Best Practices for Prophylactic Therapy in Hemophilia A.” I’m Jonathan Ogurchak, the CEO and cofounder of STACK, a pharmacy compliance-management software company. Joining me in this discussion are Anastasia Abramson, an advanced therapies pharmacist supervisor for AllianceRx Walgreens Prime in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Alexis Kuhn, a pediatric hematology and oncology ambulatory care pharmacist at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota; and Dr. Robert Sidonio Jr, the medical director of hemophilia for the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and an associate professor of pediatrics at Emory University [School of Medicine]. Today we’re going to discuss several topics pertaining to best practices and the challenges faced in regard to prophylaxis in hemophilia A, including the role of prophylaxis, prophylactic therapy options, outpatient care factors, and economic considerations. Let’s dive in and get started.
Health ServicesPosted by
The Independent

Hospital declares ‘black alert’ as hundreds flood AE

A hospital has issued a ‘black alert’ as hundreds of patients flooded its A&E department – days after doctors across the NHS warned of pressure from record admissions.Barnsley Hospital found itself at breaking point as the number of patients arriving at its emergency department each day passed 300, according to internal emails seen by The Independent.The South Yorkshire hopital was forced to declare OPEL 4 status – referring to “operational pressures escalation level” – on Tuesday as it struggled to find beds. The “black alert” is the highest and is issued when a hospital is “struggling or unable to...
Entertainmentanash.org

Sometimes, There’s Just More to the Story

Article by Mrs. Hadassa Spalter: Please let’s not assume; please let’s not judge. Please, let’s not take things personally, or make comments because we don’t like someone’s attitude at the moment. We never know how someone’s day was or what they may be going through. “If you were in Hollywood...
Diseases & Treatmentsintimina.com

All Clogged Up: Constipation Cures

Almost everyone has experienced some form of constipation at one time or another. A disruption in your regular schedule can not only be wildly uncomfortable but can make it difficult to go about your day. Whether it’s just the occasional day without a bowel movement for you, or it’s something...
Canceronclive.com

Dr. Abedin on Frontline Treatment Considerations in CLL 

Sameem Abedin, MD, discusses frontline treatment considerations for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Sameem Abedin, MD, an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine, Division of Hematology and Oncology, at the Medical College of Wisconsin, discusses frontline treatment considerations for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Many factors are considered...
Women's Healthwhmcenter.com

Stress and Women’s Health

Stress in small amounts can be a good thing. Stress can cause us to complete tasks with a higher sense of urgency when approaching a deadline. Chronic stress, on the other hand, can negatively impact physical and mental health. Stress is more likely to cause depression and anxiety in women than in men.
Diseases & Treatmentsvisionsource.com

The History of Cataract Treatment

Cataracts are the world’s leading cause of blindness, and the history of treating them is long and fascinating. Over 20 million adults 40 and up in the US will develop cataracts, and by the time they reach 80, half of them will. Normally, the lenses in our eyes are filled with transparent protein, but the protein can become clumped together over time and turn opaque, resulting in symptoms such as light sensitivity, glare, dim or clouded vision, halo effects around lights, impaired night vision, double vision in a single eye, faded colors, and more frequent changes to glasses prescriptions.
Mental Healthlittlerocksoiree.com

4 Tips for Talking to Your Loved One About Memory Loss

In light of Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month, we turned to the Arkansas chapter of the Alzheimer's Association to learn how to talk to loved ones about memory loss and cognitive decline. It’s a conversation no family wants to have, but it's an extremely important one. Close family members are...
Relationshipsarcamax.com

Ex-etiquette: Stick to the facts in conflict

Q. My 6-year-old son came home after his time with his mother and confided that each time I called, a “bad word” came up on his mother’s caller ID. This really upset him and now he doesn’t want to see her next weekend. Things are so volatile, I’m afraid to say something. What’s good ex-etiquette?