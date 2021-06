Fortunately, after a fairly lackluster batch of undercard bouts, the top two fights on UFC Vegas 28 delivered exactly as hoped. Marcin Tybura kept his momentum going as a dark horse elite heavyweight talent in the co-main event. And Jairzinho Rozenstruik proved that his poor showing last time out had more to do with Gane’s quality than his own limitations. Throw a ‘fight of the year’ caliber welterweight bout between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Miguel Baeza in there and the night largely ended on a strong note.