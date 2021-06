Powder River Shooting Sports members participated in the Big Sky State Shoot Postal Match this spring and did well, according to Powder River Extension Agent Mary Rumph. In the Primitive Bow contest, Reuben Kinzer placed first out of a field of twelve in the 11-12 age group. In the 12-14 age group, Kolton Williams placed ninth. In the Barebow Division, ages 9-10 division, Kade VerWolf placed first out of seventeen; and his brother Darren placed 5th out of 15 in the 11-12 age group. Grayson Arithson made a strong showing, placing 1st in the 13-14 age division, outpacing forty-five other participants. Jeff Cahoon and Riggin Schaffer also competed in that division. In the 15-18 age division, Kyle Minow finished 14th and Kaydin Trent 15th in a field of thirty-six participants.