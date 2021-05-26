Cancel
Violent Crimes

Man Imprisoned for Three Decades Based on ‘Bite Marks’ Exonerated of Murder by Michigan AG’s Conviction Integrity Unit

By Adam Klasfeld
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocked up for more than three decades for murder, Gilbert Lee Poole, Jr. had been serving a life sentence since 1989 based largely on a form of forensic evidence once widely used but no longer deemed reliable: bite mark analysis. Now that DNA evidence has ruled him out as the killer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) hailed his exoneration as the debut act of her two-year-old Conviction Integrity Unit.

Oakland County, MIradioresultsnetwork.com

Nessel Frees Downstate Man Wrongly Convicted In 1988 Murder

The Oakland County conviction of Gilbert Lee Poole, Jr. has been vacated after collaboration between the Michigan Department of Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit (CIU) and the Western Michigan University Cooley Law School Innocence Project (Cooley Innocence Project). Poole was wrongly convicted of murder in 1989. DNA evidence from the scene exonerates him after nearly 32 years in prison.
