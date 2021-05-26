Man Imprisoned for Three Decades Based on ‘Bite Marks’ Exonerated of Murder by Michigan AG’s Conviction Integrity Unit
Locked up for more than three decades for murder, Gilbert Lee Poole, Jr. had been serving a life sentence since 1989 based largely on a form of forensic evidence once widely used but no longer deemed reliable: bite mark analysis. Now that DNA evidence has ruled him out as the killer, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) hailed his exoneration as the debut act of her two-year-old Conviction Integrity Unit.www.msn.com