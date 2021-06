The Massachusetts Pirates continue to bolster their receiving corps adding wideout Damoun Patterson a former member of the New England Patriots practice squad. The 6’2,” 190 lb. product of Youngstown State began his pro career as an undrafted free agent with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 and was the teams’ leading receiver in the pre-season with nine receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown, but a turf toe injury led to him being released in the final cuts. Looking back on that experience Patterson said, “If I didn’t get turf toe, I think I would have wound up making the Steelers and who knows what my career would have been?