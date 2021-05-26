Shane Burgos recounts bizarre ending to UFC 262 fight with Edson Barboza: ‘It slowly all shut off’

On Saturday night at UFC 262, Edson Barboza and Shane Burgos were having a sensational fight when, in the third round, something bizarre happened. After walking through Barboza’s barrage of offense all fight without issue, Burgos ate another big right hand and once again seemed to shake it off. “Seemed” is the operative word there though because a full three seconds after the shot landed, Burgos’ legs suddenly gave out on him, sending him reeling backwards where Barboza followed up and finished the fight. The sheer length of time between the shot landing and Burgos going down was highly unusual leaving the UFC commentary team to speculate that Burgos was simply too tough for his own body, leading to the delayed reaction, and it turns out, that is likely true.