Shane Burgos recounts bizarre ending to UFC 262 fight with Edson Barboza: ‘It slowly all shut off’

By MMA Fighting
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShane Burgos and Edson Barboza lived up to the hype when they squared off earlier this month, but also provided one of the most bizarre stoppages in UFC history. The featherweight main card opener for UFC 262 in Houston would be awarded the event’s Fight of the Night. After a closely contested first two rounds, Burgos would throw a jab—a punch that had been serving him quite well throughout the contest—and Barboza would counter with a lightning fast right hook. Burgos looked to have ate it well for a few seconds before his body began to shut down on him as he made his way towards the cage wall and eventually dropping to the canvas leading to referee Mike Beltran stepping in to wave it off.

www.chatsports.com
