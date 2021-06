The “Hella Mega Tour” featuring Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer has unveiled new dates, beginning in July and stretching into September. The Live Nation-produced tour, originally scheduled for last summer but postponed due to the pandemic, will hit 21 cities in North America, including such stadiums as Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, Citi Field in New York and Fenway Park in Boston before wrapping September 6 in Seattle. The Interrupters will appear as special guests on the tour.