Reward reaches $200,000 for details on suspect who killed 6-year-old in California road rage incident

By Jeremy Beaman
msn.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA reward for details about a suspect who shot a 6-year-old California boy in an apparent road rage incident was boosted to $200,000 on Tuesday. Two Orange County supervisors and an anonymous donor each added $50,000 to the existing cash reward as law enforcement searches for the person who shot and killed Aiden Leos while his mother was driving him to kindergarten.

www.msn.com
