Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Ancer, Smith, Homa latest golfers to commit to play in Travelers Championship

By Joe Morelli
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbraham Ancer, Cameron Smith and Max Homa are the latest golfers to commit to the Travelers Championship, the tournament announced Wednesday morning. Ancer, ranked 19th in the world, is still in search of his first PGA Tour victory. He has five top-10 finishes this season, including his last three starts. Ancer was second at the Wells Fargo Championship earlier this month and tied for eighth at the PGA Championship this past weekend.

www.msn.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travelers Championship#Golfers#Fellow Travelers#Ancer Smith#First Pga Tour#Australian#The Pga Tour#Tpc River Highlands#34th#42nd#59th#Zurich#Cromwell#Wells Fargo#River#April#Commit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
PGA Championship
News Break
Golf
News Break
PGA TOUR
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Abraham Ancer: "It’s going to be a true test"

Mexico’s Abraham Ancer will make his first appearance on Continental Europe this week as he contends with the formidable Porsche Nord Course at the Porsche European Open. “I played here for the first time yesterday in the Pro-Am and the golf course is an absolute beast. It’s going to be...
Golfoddschecker.com

2021 PGA Championship Tips & Preview: Course Guide, Tee Times & TV

Elon Musk doesn't know what he's missing trawling through spreadsheets and hours of research in an attempt to find the winner of a Major. Dogecoin could triple in the next week...but we could find ourselves multiplying our stakes by 200+ this week. Stick that in your solar power engine. 2021 welcomes a return to the magnificent Kiawah Island, scene of the 1991 Ryder Cup and more recently the 2012 renewal of this event where Rory McIlroy ran away with it on the final day. At nearly 7900 yards it will be the longest course in Major history although it worth noting that the PGA like to tinker with the yardage daily and have numerous tees set up on most of the holes so they can somewhat manipulate scoring on any given day. It's a Pete Dye design but very few other Dye designs are a similar test to this. Maybe Whistling Straits would be the closest. Fairways can be wide in parts with large landing areas for those able to push the ball that bit further but it was those who hit plenty of greens in 2012 who scored more easily. It is worth noting that McIlroy topped Scrambling that week and with the nature of the greens and length of the golf course short game will inevitably be part of the equation, particularly around the greens. The 2012 edition was played in August so a switch to May this year should see a bit more of a challenge with slightly colder conditions and a fair bit of wind coming off the East Coast. The Paspalum grass on the greens will be a big talking point throughout the week. The Mayakoba, Puerto Rico and Punta Cana are three places where Pasapalum has been used to the PGA Tour these past years whilst the Saudi event on the European Tour has been added to recent Qatar renewals and Oman Open events on the European Tour using the same type of grass. It is a significant change from Bermuda or Bentgrass weeks and some have excelled on it, most notably Victor Hovland. There are plenty of avenues to go down this week but once again we will always come back to big hitters on a track measuring nearly 7900 yards. Shorter irons into these greens will be hugely beneficial. Rory was quoted as saying the Paspalum greens really suit him as he can be aggressive even if we have firm conditions as the Paspalum grabs the ball. The 2012 leaderboard also had a distinct links feel to it which is understandable given the test presented at Kiawah. Overall though there was a mix of long and shorter hitters on the 2012 leaderboard so we can't definitively rule a certain type of player out.
GolfSeattle Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
Kiawah Island, SCFrankfort Times

PGA Championship, field

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — The field for the 103rd PGA Championship, which starts Thursday at Kiawah Island's Ocean Course. Players listed in the first category for which they are eligible:. PGA CHAMPIONS: Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy, Jason Dufner, Keegan Bradley, Martin...
GolfNCAA.com

DI women's golf: 2021 ANNIKA Award watch list ahead of the NCAA championships

The Fred Haskins Commission today announced the final watch list for the 2021 ANNIKA Award presented by Stifel, recognizing the most outstanding NCAA Division I female collegiate golfer for the 2020-21 season as voted on by her fellow players, coaches and the college golf media. Ten players were selected to...
GolfCorning Evening Times

2021 PGA Championship odds, predictions and PGA Tour picks

The PGA Championship returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island for the first time since Rory McIlroy's eight-stroke victory in 2012. The second major of 2021 is the fourth of the 2020-21 season. Collin Morikawa looks to defend his first major win from last summer at TPC Harding Park. Below, we look at the 2021 PGA Championship odds and make our PGA Tour picks and predictions to win.
Golfgananoquereporter.com

Mickelson commits to play in Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit

Golf’s new ageless wonder has agreed to bring his swing to Detroit. Phil Mickelson, who became the oldest major champion in golf history by winning the PGA Championship on Sunday at the age of 50, has committed to play in this year’s Rocket Mortgage Classic, which is set for July 1-4 at the Detroit Golf Club.
GolfAsbury Park Press

2021 PGA Championship Fantasy Golf Power Rankings

The second major of 2021 is here as the PGA Tour returns to the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island in South Carolina. Below, we look at the fantasy golf power rankings and odds for the 2021 PGA Championship, with PGA Tour picks and predictions. Collin Morikawa is the defending PGA...
GolfSaipan Tribune

Aguon is MGA Ace of Aces champ

Isaac Aguon topped the annual Ace of Aces Championships hosted by the Marianas Golfing Association. On the first day of the Ace of Aces tournament held lastApril 17 at the Laolao Bay Golf & Resort west course, April Ace and eventual champ Aguon shot a 46 in the front nine and a 38 in the back nine for a gross score of 84. Sporting a 19 handicap and a net score of 65, Isaac took a commanding 5-stroke lead over Keone Chariton. who shot a net score of 70.
Golflowcosports.com

GOLF: Koepka, Kisner latest commitments to play at Congaree

The field for the PGA Tour’s first stop in Ridgeland later this month has added a couple more big names with four-time major champion Brooks Koepka and Palmetto State native Kevin Kisner committing to play the Palmetto Championship at Congaree. Koepka and Kisner join an already strong top tier of...
Ridgeland, SCblufftonsun.com

Media day gives attendees insights to new event at Congaree

On May 3, I had the pleasure to attend Media Day for a new golf event coming to the Lowcountry. The Palmetto Championship at Congaree is planned for June 10-13 at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, an exclusive private club that opened in 2018. Media day included a panel discussion...
GolfOmaha.com

Husker golfer Kate Smith earns All-America honors

Kate Smith was named an honorable-mention All-American on Friday by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association. The fifth-year senior from Minnesota became the third Husker in program history to earn All-America status after a record season in which she won NU’s first Big Ten championship and led the Huskers to their first NCAA regional since 2008. Smith was also first-team All-Big Ten for the second straight season.
GolfPosted by
The Exponent

Purdue golfer advances to final round at NCAA Championships

For the first time since the 2004, Purdue will be represented on Memorial Day at the NCAA Championships as Cole Bradley punched his ticket to the final round. Bradley shot a 5-over par 75 to finish the 54-hole qualifier in 4-over par 214 (66-73-75) and place tied for 28th to move on to Monday’s final round. Bradley finished tied for fourth among the nine individuals qualifying that weren’t on one of the 15 advancing teams. A total of 84 players will compete for individual.
GolfGolf Digest

Guy who has been begging Max Homa to play golf with him for 25 straight days finally gets his wish

They say if at first you don’t succeed, try again. Armin Abdic has been trying again for 25 straight days. Back in early May, Abdic tweeted at PGA Tour pro and reigning Golf Twitter king Max Homa asking him to play a quick 18. Ordinary enough, except for the fact that Abdic and Homa are complete strangers and one is a PGA Tour pro and the other is some guy on Twitter. But that didn’t deter Abdic, who was determined to realize his extremely arbitrary dream.