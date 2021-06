When a filmmaker really clicks with Stephen King’s material, it’s not terribly uncommon for them to go back to that well a second or even a third time. Lewis Teague made both Cujo and Cat’s Eye; George A. Romero teamed up with the author on Creepshow and The Dark Half; and most recently Mike Flanagan double-dipped with Gerald’s Game and Doctor Sleep. With this in mind, it’s easy to understand that though writer/producer Benjamin Cavell only just recently went through the experience of bringing The Stand into live-action, he has already put thought into another adaptation that he would love to make. Unfortunately, there’s a pretty big snag involved.