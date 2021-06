We all love 'Dumb Florida' criminal stories. Florida is viewed as a crazy almost mecca for ridiculous criminals and crimes. But we shouldn't always cast that first stone at the sunshine state, we have plenty of doofs here in Iowa, too. Here's the tale of yet another. It's the ballad of Benjamin Robert Gray, who committed a dangerous crime. No, I'm not talking about drinking and driving though, that is dangerous and stupid. I am talking about drinking the arresting police officers (non-alcoholic) beverage.