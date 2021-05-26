Trevon Diggs believed Cowboys would land Patrick Surtain II in NFL draft, but 'grateful' for Kelvin Joseph

Consider for a moment what Trevon Diggs was up against as a rookie. His dream of playing in the NFL came true when he got the call as the second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but there wasn't much time to bask in that moment. He was entering the fold on the heels of the club refusing to ante up the funds to re-sign shutdown corner Byron Jones, and in an offseason that also didn't exist -- due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Acclimating to the professional ranks is difficult enough for a rookie, but doing so virtually makes it exponentially more difficult, and with a defensive coordinator that should've never been one in North Texas.