NFL

Trevon Diggs believed Cowboys would land Patrick Surtain II in NFL draft, but 'grateful' for Kelvin Joseph

By Patrik Walker
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsider for a moment what Trevon Diggs was up against as a rookie. His dream of playing in the NFL came true when he got the call as the second-round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in 2020, but there wasn't much time to bask in that moment. He was entering the fold on the heels of the club refusing to ante up the funds to re-sign shutdown corner Byron Jones, and in an offseason that also didn't exist -- due to the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Acclimating to the professional ranks is difficult enough for a rookie, but doing so virtually makes it exponentially more difficult, and with a defensive coordinator that should've never been one in North Texas.

Unlike one of Jerry Jones' favorite young linebackers not named Micah Parsons, he'd prefer you not put on sunglasses this offseason when assessing the Dallas Cowboys, and that's because he's waving around the Neuralyzer from Men In Black -- hoping to delete everyone's memory of what took place in 2020. It was then that the organization made the unwise decision to pull coordinator Mike Nolan out of hiatus to lead their defense into what became one of (and in some ways) the worst in franchise history, having expediently ejected him from the driver's seat in January to replace him with Dan Quinn.