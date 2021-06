Bravo's Real Housewives has seen countless cast members come and go from just about every franchise! Following the series' start back in 2006, Bravo has expanded the show from Orange County, Beverly Hills, all the way to its most recent addition, Salt Lake City. Considering the success of Housewives, it's only expected that former stars are wanting back in! While Andy keeps a close relationship with a few former RH stars, there have been a few that have come for Cohen following their departures.