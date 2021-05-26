The Lincoln Police Department (LPD) is asking for assistance in locating 23-year-old Carly Schaaf who the department said disappeared under “suspicious circumstances.”

Schaaf hasn’t been heard from or seen since Monday, May 17 at approximately 9:30 a.m. at her home, located in the 2500 block of Worthington Ave.

Schaaf is described as:

5’2” tall

130 pounds

Hazel eyes

Has brown hair that was last dyed black

Anyone with information about Schaaf is asked to call 402-441-9903 or 911 in an emergency.

LPD release the video below:

LPD seeking information for suspicious disappearance

You can also watch the video by clicking here.

