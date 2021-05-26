Marta: Woman’s frozen face, garbled speech during Zoom call were signs of a stroke

“Obesity is an important comorbidity in psoriatic arthritis (PsA). While this is commonly assessed by BMI, BMI is a crude adiposity marker and provides no information on regional body fat distribution. Body composition analysis by MRI allows for visualization of where fat is stored—whether it is deposited in subcutaneous adipose tissue, or “spills over” into more metabolically adverse visceral and ectopic fat compartments, including the liver and muscle. The site of fat storage is important, as greater visceral adipose tissue (VAT) volume and muscle fat infiltration (MFI) are associated with coronary heart disease (CHD) and type 2 diabetes (T2D), and higher liver fat with T2D. To date, there is a scarcity of data regarding body composition in patients with PsA, which could potentially provide useful insights into the increased risk of T2D and cardiovascular disease in patients with this condition.”